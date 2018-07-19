Guilford Historical Society celebrates 20 years and grand opening Saturday

GUILFORD – The Guilford Historical Society will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its founding beginning at 9 a.m. this Saturday in the society's newly acquired home: the former Guilford Presbyterian Church.

The event will celebrate 20 years of preserving Guilford history as well as the grand opening of the society's new home.

Guilford Historical Society Historian Tom Gray, who has been the society's historian since its founding in 1998, said the society was offered the closed Guilford Presbyterian Church to preserve and use as its home last year.

"So we decided to leave our first home, the Klee House," said Gray. "We knew we had to take this opportunity as our membership had grown with meetings of over 30 people attending, and we wanted to preserve the church structure."