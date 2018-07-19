Domestic violence prevention programs get financial boost

By: Shawn Magrath, Sun Staff Writer
Published: July 19th, 2018

CHENANGO COUNTY – Domestic violence prevention programs at Liberty Resources of Chenango County will see a $7,500 lift from state funding this year.

Funds are part of a larger $45,000 package recently allocated to four organizations in the region to combat domestic violence issues.

Liberty Resources says that while its share of funding isn’t big, it can help make a big difference.

“It’s something were incredibly grateful for,” said Liberty Resources Help Restore Hope Center Senior Advocate Jennifer Price. “It’s definitely going to go a long way.”

Price said the additional funds will help victims with minor expenses in a time of crisis. This includes necessities like buying clothes, toiletries, or paying bills after leaving a situation of domestic violence.


