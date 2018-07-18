Y-Campers enjoy a new season of family friendly fun

NORWICH – The Norwich Family YMCA’s Camp (Y-Camp) program has been in operation for over 40 years, and this year it has been welcomed back with new field trips planned for the season.

The Y-Camp program runs from Monday through Friday between 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Camp Thompson in Smyrna, but parents can drop their children off at the Norwich YMCA in the morning, and pick them up in the afternoon.

This year’s Y-Camp will run from June 19 until August 17, and one of the camp’s main goals are to teach children ages 5-12 core values including respect, honesty, caring, and responsibility.