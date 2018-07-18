Survivors to walk the yellow brick road at 2018 Relay for Life

Frank Speziale photo

NORWICH – The 22nd annual Relay for Life of Chenango County will take place on Saturday in Norwich’s East Park as relay teams attempt to reach their goal of collectively raising $100,000 for the American Cancer Society.

Under a ‘Wizard of Oz’ theme, the 2018 Relay for Life of Chenango County will be the second year the event is held in East Park.

Event chair Lynne Robertson – who will be dressed up as the Wicked Witch of the West – said attendees can expect East Park to be transformed into a mini Wizard of Oz world Saturday, complete with a yellow brick road, feet protruding from the bottoms of houses, a hot air balloon, a poppy field of pinwheels, a DJ with green smoke, and Wizard of Oz characters everywhere.

“It’s very intimate down there because we’re all like, right together,” said relay team captain Marie DeSarro.

Registration for teams will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, after East Park officially opens for team set-up at noon. The event’s annual Survivor Dinner will be held in the Norwich Fire Department from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Also taking place at 4 p.m, Donna Frech School of Dance will perform on the park’s stage.