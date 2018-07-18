Runs at a premium in double dip split between Rumble Ponies and Sea Dogs

BINGHAMTON – Binghamton and Portland each grabbed a 1-0 win in Tuesday night’s doubleheader at NYSEG Stadium. The Sea Dogs nabbed game one behind one sixth-inning tally, while the Rumble Ponies walked off in the seventh inning of game two. Binghamton has defeated Portland 11 times in 18 meetings this season.

Game 1 – Portland 1, Binghamton 0

The Ponies and Sea Dogs were locked in a pitcher’s duel in game one of the twin bill, with Mickey Jannis toeing the rubber for Binghamton and Dedgar Jimenez at the bump for Portland.

Each pitcher held the opposition off the scoreboard until the sixth inning, when the Sea Dogs scratched across the game’s lone tally. After retiring the first two batters, Jannis issued a walk to Josh Ockimey and a single to Tate Matheny, keeping the inning alive for Jordan Betts. His double pushed home Ockimey, giving Portland a 1-0 lead.

Jannis (6-4) lasted six innings in his 15thstart of the season, striking out three Sea Dogs while walked two.

Jimenez (5-6), meanwhile, went the distance, allowing just two Rumble Ponies hits. Champ Stuart bunted for the Ponies first hit in the third inning, but was picked off of first by Jimenez. Josh Allen doubled in the seventh, representing the tying run, but was left stranded to end the game. At one point, Jimenez faced 14 straight Binghamton batters without giving up a hit.

Game Two – Binghamton 1, Portland 0

The scoreless tie in the nightcap stretched all the way to the seventh inning. After Corey Tayor, Daniel Zamora, Joshua Torres, and Joe Zanghi combined to blank the Sea Dogs, Binghamton scratched across their lone run to walk off victorious.

Joey Wong led off the inning with a single, before moving to second on Kevin Taylor’s walk. Andrew Ely’s sacrifice bunt pushed both into scoring position with one out for Levi Michael. Michael hit a grounball to third, that put Wong in a pickle between home and third. After getting back to third safely, Taylor pivoted safely back to second, allowing all three runners to reach base without an out. With the bases stuffed full of Rumble Ponies, Joey Terdoslavich’s sacrifice fly pushed home Wong for the 1-0 win.

Zanghi (1-1) stranded two inherited runners in the top of the seventh inning to keep the game scoreless.

Taylor (1-3) was the Sea Dogs third pitcher of the nightcap, recording two outs in the seventh inning.

Binghamton (45-49) and Portland conclude their four-game set on Wednesday afternoon. RHP Scott Copeland goes for the Rumble Ponies against Sea Dogs RHP Mike Shawary with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at NYSEG Stadium. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 12:50 p.m. and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: This was Binghamton’s fourth walk-off win of the season. It was both their fifth doubleheader split and fifth shutout win. Tim Tebow’s 12-game hitting streak was snapped in the first game of the twin bill. It was the first doubleheader for the Rumble Ponies since June 3.