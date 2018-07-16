Teenagers travel from around the US to help improve Chenango County homes

NEW BERLIN – A non-profit group called Reach Mission Trips brought over 480 volunteers to the Unadilla Valley Central School District hoping to improve the homes of individuals in need throughout Chenango County.

Reach Mission Trips is a not-for-profit group consisting of churches from around the United States, and through fundraisers or individual contribution, volunteers pay over $400 per person to purchase materials and travel to help people in need.

The group is currently being housed by the Unadilla Valley Central School District, and they arrived at the school on July 8 and leave on July 21.