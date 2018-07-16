New law establishes cancer registry for firefighters

By: Shawn Magrath, Sun Staff Writer
Published: July 16th, 2018

NORWICH – Local emergency response teams are praising new federal legislation that advocates hope will, over time, curb cancer rates among career and volunteer firefighters.

The piece of legislation, signed by the president on Monday, creates the first-ever specialized national firefighters’ cancer registry to be managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The volunteer registry will help the CDC improve research and reporting incidence among all firefighters, both career and volunteer, and lead to better equipment and techniques.

The Norwich Fire Department, which relies on the help of volunteers to assist its career members, may see a tremendous benefit, according to NFD Chief Jan Papelino.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 29% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook