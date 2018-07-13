Norwich celebrity to take do-or-die first shot

The Gus Macker Staff has been to many different cities. It is joked that celebrities like Mike Tyson and Jennifer Lopez have taken the first shot. Whether that is true or not, is up to those who want to believe it.

In Norwich, we have witnessed mayors, judges, and community members take the shot that makes or break the tournament.

See, if the first shot is missed, if the Macker staff shuts down the tournament, packs everything back up and heads back to Michigan.

Fortunately for the Norwich Gus Macker, the staff never gives a limit to the number of shots allowed as they have never decided to tear down and leave before the tournament even starts.

This year, the local celebrity Greg Brustowicz has been selected to take the due or die shot and Norwich's tournament hopes will rest in his hands.

Brustowicz had been a native of Norwich until two years ago when he ventured down south to live in the party city of New Orleans. With his spunky personality, you never know what is about to ensue with Brustowicz. What you do know is his love for this city, the place he grew into the man he his today.

As he had never missed a tournament when living locally, you better believe that Brustowicz flew back for the basketball festival. Brustowicz has been a part of the tournament as long-standing volunteer year-after-year and wouldn't miss this weekend for anything.

– Meagan Schulz, Sun Sports Editor