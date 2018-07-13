Norwich tournament directors to be inducted into Gus Macker Hall of Fame

NORWICH – At the time, Jamey Mullen was the Program Director when he, Dave Sherman and a group of people met about ideas to bring some kind of new event to Norwich, – an event that would really put the city on the map.

Michelle Gleeson, now Morgan, mentioned that she knew friends from Michigan who run a national 3-on-3 basketball tournament. “Norwich was a town I knew the people from Gus Macker would love.”

Morgan was asked by Mullen to reach out to her friends, which she did.

Now, Gus Macker is currently playing the 23rd tournament on East Main Street in the City of Norwich. Mullen, who is now the executive director of the Norwich Family YMCA, will be joined by his directing partner Tom Revior in August. They have been selected to be inducted into the Gus Macker Hall of Fame in August.

The Gus Macker Basketball Hall of Fame has inducted a new class every five years during anniversary celebrations since the 25th anniversary of the touring three-on-three basketball tournaments company. Gus Macker, based in Belding, Michigan, celebrates 45 years this summer.

Together, Mullen and Revoir have led the YMCA's Norwich efforts in hosting a Gus Macker tournament for the last 22 years.

Norwich, a city known for its festivals, now sees the tournament as a staple of the community and as an event everyone looks forward to during the summer months. The tournament benefits the many community charities served by the YMCA.

When asking them what they had to say about the honor, the two inductees stated nearly the same.

“Definitely flattered,” said Mullen. “The fact that we have been doing it for so long and it's been consistent can make it feel like an MLB player who hits 3,000 hits over a long career and you get recognized in the hall of fame for doing something like that."