The 5th Annual Elevate Your Game basketball camp completed itís final day of instruction Thursday, July 12. The camp started Monday and for four days, the campers took direction from Daphne Thompson, SUNY Womenís basketball coach and her husband Keith Thompson. Different drills were taught to help the players skills and fundamentals leading up to this weekendís Gus Macker 3-on-3 Tournament. (Evening Sun Photo, Meagan Schulz)