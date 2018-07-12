Death Café offers safe place to talk mortality, eat cake

NORWICH – The Guernsey Memorial Library in Norwich has invited the community to an open discussion on what some might consider a morbid and controversial topic.

Death Café, a worldwide trend that increases awareness of death with a view of helping people “make the most of their finite lives,” will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday the 13th inside the community room at the Guernsey Memorial Library.

Death Café is an informal event where people can discuss an often-times undiscussed matter in a relaxed setting. It’s a group directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives or themes, where participants can discuss death – while drinking tea and eating cake.