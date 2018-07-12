Country Club prepares for post-Macker pavilion party

NORWICH – The Canasawacta Country Club will host a pavilion party in celebration of the Gus Macker tournament on Saturday, and all are invited to attend.

From 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday, the Canasawacta Country Club located at 261 County Rd 44 in the Town of Norwich, will host a party filled with family friendly activities, bar food, and beverages for the community’s enjoyment.

In an official release, the country club said over the Gus Macker weekend they’ll be hosting a post-game party, open to the public, with yard games, music, bar food, soft drinks and beer.

“Families are encouraged to join for a fun evening and adults are invited to stay late and enjoy our indoor cocktail bar, pool table and lounge,” stated the release.

The event is free to attend, and food and beverages are available for purchase throughout the night.

“We want all of our local and traveling families to come up to the pavilion and have some fun and relax after a long day of basketball,” said the club’s banquet coordinator Heather McShane.

Those interested in attending the event, or want to share its facebook page can visit www.facebook.com/events/174122970114615/.

– Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer