The 129th Afton Fair is in the books after bringing amusement park rides, fair food, fireworks, live entertainment, races, tractor pulls, demo derbies, and more to the Afton Driving Park on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The fair weather made for a great weekend at the fair as organizers kept the tradition of the Afton Fair alive. Organizers say planning has already begun for the 130th Afton Fair next summer.