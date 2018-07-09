Jeff and Eric Fredette win the 2018 Great Race

CHATTANOOGA, TN – The 2018 Hemmings Motor News Great Race presented by Hagerty and sponsored by Coker Tire announced the winners of its vintage car rally that concluded in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada on Sunday, July 1, 2018. Jeff and Eric Fredette were named the “Overall Winners” of the 35th annual time/speed/distance endurance rally. The father and son team from Illinois piloted a Flathead V8-powered 1933 Ford pickup truck to victory, earning more than $50,000.

Great Race participants visited 18 hosted city stops throughout the northeastern United States, as well as in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, Canada in their pre-1972 automobiles. They also drove a specific route, determined by the Director of Competition, John Classen.

Participants strive to match Classen’s pre-determined time by following specific, and sometimes cryptic, instructions. Designated speed changes, challenging turns and the feat of keeping a vintage car running for more than 2,300 miles makes for the ultimate test for these diehard car guys and girls.

The race teams are made up of a driver and navigator, who use a specially calibrated speedometer in order to match the speeds precisely to the instructions. The team who is closest to the pre-determined “perfect time” wins.