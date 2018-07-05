Norwich defeats Greene at home to keep winning streak alive at 7

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: July 5th, 2018

NORWICH – Norwich coasted to victory over Greene on Tuesday with a 12-2 final, remaining undefeated and at the top of the standings in the Otsenango Pony League.

Greene got things started in the first inning when Kolby Finch singled on a 3-0 count, scoring Liam Flanagan from third on his line drive to center field.

In the second, Norwich responded with six runs on a two-out rally.

Evan Sylstra saw just two pitches before sending a lead-off single to center field. His teammate and next batter Logan Ford hit a hard ground ball to third and was able to reach the base paths due to an error. Two batters later, Blaine Orlando was hit by a pitch to put three runners on for Norwich.

Facing two outs and the bases loaded, Torin Lawerence used his patience at the plate and drew a walk, scoring Sylstra to tie the game at 1-1.


