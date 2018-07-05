Solar company to host seminar on lowering utility costs

NORWICH – Southern Tier Solar Works is coming to Norwich this month to host a free seminar on its 2018 Community Shared Solar non-profit program named Solarize, which offers discounted solar power to people who cannot, or choose not, to install solar panels on their home.

The seminar is at 7 to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 11, at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Office, located on 99 North Broad Street in Norwich. It will focus on community solar and how people could be saving ten percent on their electric utility bills while supporting a locally-produced clean energy.