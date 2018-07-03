Norwich sees high demand for non-emergency medical transport

NORWICH – In an area encompassing Norwich, Binghamton, Oneonta, Owego, and Cooperstown, it’s the City of Norwich that saw the highest demand for non-emergency medical transportation in 2017, according to a progress report from Mobility Management of South Central New York.

Mobility Management, a collaborative of the Rural Health Network of South Central New York, reports that nearly 200 of the 1,979 calls to its call center last year sought rides to medical appointments, most of which were outside the Norwich area.

It’s a number that dwarfs those of other locations within Mobility Management’s five-county coverage area. The agency services Chenango, Broome, Otsego, Delaware, and Tioga counties. In comparison, Mobility Management took just 150 calls from zip codes in Binghamton and Endicott; approximately 100 from Johnson City and Owego; and between 50 and 100 calls from Walton and Waverly.