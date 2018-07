NORWICH – Piano instructor Anita Humer hosted her annual recital on Tuesday, June 19 featuring performances by her piano playing pupils aged eight to 18-years-old.

Hailing from Norwich, Oxford, Sherburne, Oneonta, and Hamilton, Humer’s students performed renditions of the works of Bach, Burgmuller, Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, Schumann, and MacDowell, as well as a number of contemporary tunes.