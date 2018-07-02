UV wins back-to-back games over Otsenango Pony League opponents

MOUNT MARKHAM – After being scoreless for the first four innings, Unadilla Valley rallied to bat around the order and tally eight runs in the fifth to secure the 12-7 road win over Mount Markham on Friday.

Three straight walks and a steal allowed UV to put Owen Hill into scoring position early in the inning. With the fourth walk in a row, the visiting team tacked their first run on the scoreboard while keeping the bases loaded for Gavin Bonczkowski.

Bonczkowski then singled on the second pitch of the at-bat, sending a hard ground to right field. His hit led to Jacob Figger scoring the second run of the inning.

Timmy Postma drilled a line-drive to the same side of the field, allowing Dalton Proskine and Dominick Hartwell to continue the scoring rout for the two RBI single.

Following in his teammates’ footsteps was Colin Grant, who hit a deep fly ball into right. His two teammates batted in on the play were Bonczkowski and Postma.