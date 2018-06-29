Afton welcomes three new businesses this Saturday

AFTON – The Greater Afton Area Chamber of Commerce will formally welcome three new businesses to its Main Street area on Saturday with three ribbon cuttings at 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and noon.

Wear It Again! tailor shop, Rooted Soul Yoga studio, and Hickory & Doc antique and gift shop will each hold grand openings on Saturday. Wear It Again!'s ribbon cutting will be at 11 a.m., Rooted Soul Yoga will be at 11:30 a.m., and Hickory & Doc will be at noon. All of the businesses are stationed on Main Street.