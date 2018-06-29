Earlville Opera House to offer summer camps and workshops

EARLVILLE – The Earlville Opera House (EOH) has some great summer cultural offerings for all populations.

Choose from the following workshops for July: Art & Yoga, Mandalas & Meditation Daytime Retreat with Kirsten Weyter on July 7, noon to 4 p.m.; Non-stitch Quilted Collage Felting with Lisa Merian, on July 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and a Fingerstyle Guitar Workshop with special guest artist Shawna Caspi, July 7 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., where participants explore the performance capacity of the guitar beyond strummed cords, including open tunings, pick patterns and percussive elements. A great line up of diverse artistic fun to choose from!