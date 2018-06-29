Twangtown Paramours set to perform Saturday at 6OTS

OXFORD – 6 On The Square is pleased to welcome the return of The Twangtown Paramours on Sunday, July 1 at 2 pm for our Annual Free Concert in Lafayette Park - be sure to bring a chair! Nashville based, the duo will be at the start of a month-long tour through the Northeast.

Dubbed “Sophisticated Americana”, their music is a hybrid of the Nashville and Austin music scenes. This husband and wife acoustic duo is known for their well-crafted and award-winning songs, top-notch lead singing, and fine harmonies. The Twangtown Paramours were chosen three times (2011, 2013, and 2016) to be finalists in the prestigious Kerrville New Folk contest and were winners of the Michael Terry People’s Choice Award in the Wildflower Music Festival Songwriter Contest. The Twangers were named Artists on the Verge for 2011 by the Bluegrass Special Magazine.