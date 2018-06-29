Local construction crew saves dogs from Oxford camper fire

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: June 29th, 2018

OXFORD – A fire on Turner Street demolished a residential camper, but thanks to the actions of the Oxford Fire Department and some good Samaritans, the fire was extinguished with no injuries and three dogs were saved from the flames.

The Oxford Fire Department received a 911 call at 11:06 p.m. Wednesday night and Oxford Volunteer Fireman Chad Stine said the fire was extinguished about 30 minutes later.

Stine said the individuals who called in the fire saved the lives of several dogs, and helped prevent the fire from spreading.


