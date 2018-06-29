Five races remain in 2018 Run Chenango series

Melissa Stagnaro

Sun Contributor

NORWICH – Five races remain in the inaugural Run Chenango series, an effort to connect and coordinate the 5K and 10K races organized by non-profit groups across the greater Chenango region each year.

“Our mission is to promote a healthy lifestyle by encouraging participation in the road and trail races that take place across Chenango County, and in the process support the non-profits that organize these events,” explained Ann Coe, who helped start Run Chenango.

Coe chairs the volunteer committee, comprised of running enthusiasts and race organizers including Steve Craig, Brianna Curley, Bill Davidson, Pat Dietrich, Anne English, Gretchen Hoag, Sonya Houston, Whitney McCracken, Steve Pelosi and Simon Solomon.

“It’s really an incentive contest to encourage people to participate in more of the events held locally,” Coe explained. “If a runner participates in five events, they receive a special Run Chenango shirt.”