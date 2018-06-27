New Berlin considers solar energy usage

NEW BERLIN – After months of planning, a representative from New York Sun, a state solar energy program, came to New Berlin and discussed the benefits of solar energy.

The solar energy seminar was held at 6 p.m.,Thursday, at the Unadilla Valley High School Auditorium, and 12 individuals from the New Berlin community attended.

The main speaker, New York Sun Senior Project Manager Frank Mace, told audience members about how solar panels work, and encouraged them to purchase panels of their own.

“There are two kinds of energy in the sun, there’s thermal energy from the sun’s heat, and there’s light energy in the sun’s light,” explained New York Sun Senior Project Manager Frank Mace.