Oxford Community Band prepares for summer concerts

OXFORD – The Oxford Community Band is preparing for a series of performances scheduled to take place throughout July, and members of the Chenango County community are invited to attend.

The concerts will be Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. on July 5, 12, 19 and 26. These four concerts will be held on LaFayette Park.

On Thursday, August 2 the concert will take place at Washington Park in front of the Bida Home beginning at 7 p.m., and the final concert will take place on August 9 at the Oxford Historical Society Train Station also beginning at 7 p.m.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 45% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook