Oxford Community Band prepares for summer concerts

OXFORD – The Oxford Community Band is preparing for a series of performances scheduled to take place throughout July, and members of the Chenango County community are invited to attend.

The concerts will be Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. on July 5, 12, 19 and 26. These four concerts will be held on LaFayette Park.

On Thursday, August 2 the concert will take place at Washington Park in front of the Bida Home beginning at 7 p.m., and the final concert will take place on August 9 at the Oxford Historical Society Train Station also beginning at 7 p.m.