Andres R. Figueroa, 37, of Norwich, was charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and first-degree criminal nuisance, a class E felony.

NORWICH Law enforcement executed a no-knock search warrant on Friday, and two Norwich residents were charged with drug related crimes.

