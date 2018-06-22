Murderer of 11-year-old girl admits guilt

NORWICH – The defendant prosecutors believed was primarily responsible for causing the death of Jacelyn O’Connor pleaded guilty to murder and rape in Chenango County Court Friday morning.

He is set to be sentenced to 20 years-to-life in prison, after he accepted a plea-deal offered by prosecutors.

Tobias Rundstrom-Wooding, 34, of Norwich, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree rape. He will receive 20 years-to-life after admitting he attacked and killed the 11-year-old girl on July 30, 2017 in the Town of Norwich.

Rundstrom-Wooding's defense attorney, Scott Clippinger, said, "I've discussed this at length with Tobey, he understands it, and he agrees."

Of the two men charged with O'Conner's murder, Rundstrom-Wooding was the one facing more charges. He was initially indicted on first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree rape, and charges relating to child pornography and lying to investigators.