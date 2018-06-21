Fifth grader wins annual spelling bee club competition

NORWICH – The Norwich Spelling Bee Club held their annual spelling bee competition on June 16, 2018, at the New York State Veteran’s Home, located in Oxford, NY. Damien Murphy a fifth-grade student at Valley Heights Christian Academy won the championship. Amon Oliver, a fourth-grade student from Norwich City School, secured the 2nd place, and Maria Funk a second-grade homeschool student earned the third place at the competition.

According to event organizer Martha Ryan, the competition help students improve their spelling, vocabulary, and public presentation skills. “This is a fun competition that allows students, at any grade level, to challenge their knowledge level,” said Ryan.