NORWICH On June 30, the locally owned and operated Blueox Mini-Market known as the Route 12 Valero gas station will be closing its doors.

At the beginning of 2018, Blueox Corporation began combining the two sides of its business together under one name.

Blueox Corporation now owns and operates Blueox Energy Products & Services based in Oxford, New York as well as 11 convenience stores now operating under the name of Blueox Neighborhood Markets.