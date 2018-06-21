Macker team entry deadline is approaching

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: June 21st, 2018

NORWICH – The 23rd Annual Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will be taking over East Main Street in downtown Norwich on Saturday and Sunday, July 14 and 15. The deadline to register a team is coming soon.

Gus Macker is designed for basketball players who love the fun of the driveway game.

Teams are computer-matched into male and female divisions in one of three categories: junior, adult, or top. The age, height and experience of all four players on each team are considered in bracketing.


