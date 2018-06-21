Rumble Ponies losing skid grows with loss to Thunder

TRENTON – Binghamton’s season-worst losing streak stretched to eight games after a 16-5 loss to Trenton at ARM & HAMMER on Wednesday. The Rumble Ponies fell behind 11-0 after the first three innings, eventually coughing up a season-high 16 tallies on a season-high 19 hits allowed. Trenton has won four of five against Binghamton this season.

The Thunder hopped on Rumble Ponies starter Marcos Molina early and often, forcing the right-hander to exit before completing four innings. With two outs and the bases loaded in the first inning, Mandy Alvarez delivered a double down the left-field line to clear the bases and earn Trenton a 3-0. Alvarez would be thrown out at third trying to stretch his hit to a triple, ending the first inning.

The Thunder nearly replicated their first inning in the second, scoring three more runs on three more hits. Francisco Diaz took a payoff pitch from Molina, driving it into right field for an RBI single. Trey Amburgey followed by doubling down the left field line, scoring Jhalan Jackson and Diaz, pushing them ahead 6-0.

Trenton’s biggest inning was the fifth – plating five runs on four hits with two home runs. A single by Gosuke Katoh and hit by pitch to Alvarez put two aboard for Jackson. The Thunder’s designated hitter snapped an 0-for-15 by launching a three-run blast over the left field wall. Already ahead 9-0, Trenton received another single from Diaz to extend the inning for Trey Amburgey. The right fielders line drive to center field was misplayed by John Mora, allowing Amburgey to circle the bases for a two-run inside-the-park home run.

Molina (1-8) allowed 12 hits and 13 earned runs in his 3-1/3 innings. He coughed up a pair of home runs and struck out two.

Binghamton, meanwhile, struggled to generate offense against Thunder starter Domingo Acevedo. He held the Rumble Ponies scoreless through the first four innings, before Binghamton finally scratched across their first tally in the fifth.

Tim Tebow kickstarted the Rumble Ponies four-run fifth by working a walk against Acevedo. After striking out Joey Wong, Acevedo was yanked for Brody Koerner. Josh Allen greeted Koerner with a groundball back to the pitcher. Koerner’s throw to second sailed high and into right field, allowing Tebow to third. Kevin Taylor then stroked a single up the middle to get Binghamton on the board. Following a Patrick Mazeika groundout an Mora single, the Rumble Ponies made it a 14-4 contest.

Josh Allen’s sixth-inning sacrifice fly would cap the scoring for Binghamton.

Binghamton (34-36) concludes their weeklong road trip on Thursday night against Trenton. RHP Nabil Crismatt goes for the Ponies against Thunder RHP Luis Cessa with first pitch at ARM & HAMMER Park scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES: Eleventh time in franchise history Binghamton has lost eight in a row…11 runs is the largest margin of defeat in 2018…19 hits allowed is the most since April 25, 2015 (20 @ New Hampshire)…Daniel Zamora tossed two scoreless innings…Trenton has outscored Binghamton 42-17 in five games this season