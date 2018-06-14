Charity Kids’ bike ride raises $16k to fight cancer

NORWICH – The 3rd Annual PMC Kids Bike Ride in Norwich took place on June 3 at the Perry Browne School. The event raises money to fight cancer with proceeds going to Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Many volunteers from the community were on hand to assist in making the event fun for all of the riders. Norwich City School District student volunteers Saige Benedict, Emerson Burton and Alexis Polcare painted faces, while Alexis and Samantha Taylor worked with Katelyn Pope and Jameson Revior to entertain the children.

Norwich High School juniors Hannah and Brenna Baker make the event possible, and the twins themselves have raised tens of thousands in donations to date.