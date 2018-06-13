Local country singer nominated for national music award

GILBERTSVILLE – After only a year of performing country music, an 11-year-old boy from Gilbertsville has been nominated by Josie Music Awards as the Junior Artist of the Year, and is scheduled to continue preforming all around Chenango County.

The nominated country singer's name is Rylee Lum, and according to his mom, Amber Lum, the award ceremony could be a big step in Rylee's professional singer career.

The Josie Music Awards is an all genre music award show ceremony which includes a lavish red carpet and many performances. Since its inaugural celebration in 2015, the Josie Music Awards is the largest independent artist award show globally.