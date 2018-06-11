Sherburne celebrates resurrected ag program at greenhouse unveiling

SHERBURNE – Sherburne-Earlville Central School District unveiled its new greenhouse donated by The Chobani Foundation on Friday afternoon, along with highlighting the district’s resurrection of its Agricultural Science program and implementation of a Future Farmers of America chapter.

New York Senator James Seward, Assemblymen Gary Finch and Bill Magee were among dozens of supporters at the ribbon cutting, speaking on the importance of the agriculture industry in New York State and the necessity of educating young leaders.

“This is truly a great day for Sherburne-Earlville students and this school district, but it’s also a great day for agriculture here in Chenango County and this part of New York State,” said Seward.

Adding that he’s seen a resurgence of agriculture programs and FFA (Future Farmers of America) chapters formed in his senate district, Seward said, “It’s important to know where your food comes from and [it’s important] it be good quality food, supply for our residents. And also there’s so many educational opportunities that come with an Agricultural Science program.”