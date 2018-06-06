Papelino sworn-in as Norwich Fire Chief

Surrounded by family and friends, Jan Papelino was sworn-in as the new City of Norwich Fire Chief at the city joint committees meeting on Tuesday night. In swearing-in, Papelino vowed to faithfully, honestly, and impartially discharge the duties of the fire department. Following Papelino's swearing-in, City of Norwich Mayor Christine Carnrike said, “As mayor of the City of Norwich, we are very proud to have Chief Papelino with us and we look forward to everything that he has to bring to us today to positively impact not only the City of Norwich Fire Department, but the city and community.” (Grady Thompson photo)