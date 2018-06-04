Perry Browne students free fish from captivity

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: June 4th, 2018

NORWICH – As part of the New York State sponsored program, Perry Browne Elementary students studied and raised trout before releasing them into the wild.

On Tuesday morning, 38 students from the school travelled to Canasawacta Creek and released over 130 trout from captivity.

According to Perry Browne Fifth-Grade Teacher Bruce Williams, the fish had grown to a couple inches in length, thanks to the elementary school students, and the entire program was done at no cost to the school.

“The fish were about 2-3 inches in length, and the students have been feeding, and testing their water to ensure superb results in regards to their survivability,” said Williams.


