Oxford murderer to remain in prison for life

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: June 4th, 2018

NORWICH – Convicted killer Jeremy Coates was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Friday, and a key witness for the prosecution, Melissa Crispell, received the minimum sentence of 15 years in prison for her involvement in the crime.

Coates was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and two counts of first-degree robbery for his role in the murder of 58 year-old veteran, David Green.

Green was murdered in his Oxford home on September 23, 2016 by Coates, striking him in the head with a weapon.

Crispell pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery on May 12, 2017 as part of a plea deal.

Throughout the proceedings, Coates denied his guilt in the murder, and interrupted Chenango County Court Judge Frank Revoir Jr., to plead his case during his final appearance for sentencing.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 29% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook