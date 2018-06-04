Binghamton grabs both ends of twin bill

BINGHAMTON – For the first time in seven tries this season, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies completed a doubleheader sweep. On Sunday afternoon at NYSEG Stadium, the Rumble Ponies beat the Fisher Cats, 4-2 in game one, before taking the nightcap, 5-1. The pair of victories puts Binghamton six games over .500 for the first time this season.

Game 1 – Rumble Ponies 4, Fisher Cats 2

Nabil Crismatt became the first Rumble Pony to toss a complete game this season, limiting the Fisher Cats to just two runs in his seven frames. Crismatt’s (7-2) only blemish came in the fourth inning, already ahead 2-0. He coughed up Gunnar Heidt’s first home run of the season, a two-run shot to briefly tie the score at 2-2.

Tim Tebow’s RBI single in the fourth inning pushed the Ponies in front for the remainder of game one. His knock helped push starter Randy Pondler out of the game.

Pondler (0-1) lasted 3-2/3 innings in his Double-A debut, striking out two with three walks.

Crismatt would retire the final eight Fisher Cats and send Binghamton to a 4-2 game one victory.

Game 2 – Rumble Ponies 5, Rumble Ponies 1

A second-inning two-out rally was all the Rumble Ponies needed in the nightcap, behind the arms of five Binghamton relivers.

With Corey Taylor starting the game, the Ponies flooded him with offensive support in the second frame. After a two single from John Mora, Joey Wong walked. With two aboard, Levi Michael singled to load the bases for Jeff McNeil. The Ponies second baseman sent Josh DeGraaf’s pitch over the right-field fence for Binghamton’s first grand slam of the 2018 season.

DeGraaf (1-2) would hit Peter Alonso with the first pitch following the grand slam, igniting a series of ejections. DeGraaf and manager John Schneider were tossed by home plate umpire Chris Marco.

With two outs in the top of the third, Tyler Bashlor sailed an 0-2 pitch over Bo Bichette’s head. That resulted in the ejections of both Bashlor and Luis Rojas.

Ryder Ryan (1-0) tossed 1-2/3 scoreless innings in his NYSEG Stadium debut, before giving way to Joshua Torres.

Binghamton (31-25) embarks on a weeklong road trip beginning Tuesday at Harrisburg.

POSTGAME NOTES:The last time Binghamton hit a grand slam was June 9, 2017 (Cody Decker)…The Rumble Ponies have 10 wins in 18 games against New Hampshire…Jeff McNeil had 8 RBI in the series...