Heavy thunderstorm gives early end to AMP racing program Friday

AFTON – The racing program at the Afton Motorsports Park was cancelled when a heavy thunderstorm hit the facility at 5:30 p.m. Friday evening. This was the first rain that hit the facility during the day as it was hot and humid up until the the storm hit.

“It was a situation where no matter what you did, you will be criticized,” said Afton Motorsports Park track promoter Ronnie Ford. “We could have cancelled with the sun out and if it never rained, you will be second guessed.

“Today, we had no rain at all until tonight and at that point, all of the racing teams were either in the pit area preparing for racing or en route to race with us. I would like to say thank you to everyone who came out and supported us tonight before the rain hit. “