Hundreds compete in 56th General Clinton Canoe Regatta

BAINBRIDGE – This year’s canoe regatta had racers from all over America competing to be number one in different events, including the world’s longest single day race, the 70 mile canoe endurance competition.

This year’s Canoe Regatta was a four day event with a wrestling tournament, hall of fame induction ceremony, music festival, youth talent showcase, firework shows, along with several other sports competitions.

Winners of the races can be found on the race’s website, www.canoeregatta.org.

“A few years back, my goal was to get the regatta to the 50th. Now, six years later and still chairman, many people ask why I’m still doing this,” said event chairman, John Harmon.