Chenango First Transit expands services to make more frequent stops

CHENANGO COUNTY – Chenango First Transit is now running full-service transportation after expanding to make more frequent loops along six fixed routes throughout the county on weekdays.

Chenango First Transit General Manager Courtney Gehl said the expansion took effect on Monday, May 21 and includes an increase in the amount of loops the transit makes over six fixed routes in Norwich, Bainbridge, South Otselic, Greene, New Berlin, and Sherburne to better serve residents who could benefit from transportation to work or for medical reasons.