Chenango First Transit expands services to make more frequent stops

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: May 29th, 2018

CHENANGO COUNTY – Chenango First Transit is now running full-service transportation after expanding to make more frequent loops along six fixed routes throughout the county on weekdays.

Chenango First Transit General Manager Courtney Gehl said the expansion took effect on Monday, May 21 and includes an increase in the amount of loops the transit makes over six fixed routes in Norwich, Bainbridge, South Otselic, Greene, New Berlin, and Sherburne to better serve residents who could benefit from transportation to work or for medical reasons.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 27% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook