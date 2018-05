NEW BERLIN – Do you think you have what it takes? Put your skills to the test in the Chenango County 4-H Survival Skills Challenge.

Navigate through the outdoor terrain, build your camp, and use your resources wisely to see which team will come out on top. On June 9, teams of four youth (age 10 and up) will rotate through five main stations where they will complete tasks in kayaking, wayfinding, foraging, fire starting, and shelter building.