Coventry Town Museum to host locksmithing presentation

COVENTRYVILLE – The public is invited to visit the Coventryville Congregational Church on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for a presentation by certified master locksmiths and locksmith historians, David and Christopher Jungermann.

From the museum’s community meeting room, the Jungermanns will present “The Craft of Locksmithing from Biblical Babylonia, the early United States, the Industrial age and 21st century digital innovations,” with a focus on locksmithing in central New York.

Coventry Town Museum Association President Janine E. Hakim said, “Attention to everyone living in our part of the state of New York: come find out about, and celebrate, the long line of Master Craftsmen Locksmiths from New York. The pre-industrial wood working and metalworking locksmiths, industrial innovators and digital visionaries who have been “a key part” of the founding, securing, economic development of our communities, and our industries that have also lifted the history and economy of our nation.”