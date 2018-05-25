A Little Herbal Shoppe to hold grand opening at new location

NORWICH – In settling into its new location on South Broad Street, A Little Herbal Shoppe will host a grand opening event on Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring cake for its visitors and 10 percent off all sales.

Formerly located at 97 East Main Street, A Little Herbal Shoppe has moved to 24 South Broad Street to better accommodate the growing mother-daughter business' needs.

"We really enjoyed our location there," said co-owner Priscilla Blydenburgh. "Our landlord was excellent, the place was wonderful and fit our needs, but we really outgrew it. As our business grew, we needed a bigger store in a more active location and this just happened to come to [our attention], and we said, 'Let's go for it.'"