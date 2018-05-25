Lady Storm have highest finish at Class D Championships

MARATHON – Boy and Girl athletes from four school in Chenango County raced at the Section IV Class D Championship meet Wednesday afternoon and the Lady Storm finished in in third with 50 points. Their point total was the most scored by a county team at the meet.

Both the Lady Blackhawks of Oxford and Trojans of Greene finished with 23 points. The Oxford track and field team complied their 23 points for an eighth overall standing at the event while the boys of Greene placed 10th.

Individually, Julia Oglesby of Unadilla Valley once again claimed the top spot on the podium in four different events, repeating her performance from the MAC Championships a week earlier.

Oglesby won the same events for the second week in a row – the high jump, long jump, 200 meter and 100 meter dash – but there was something special about the time of one of her events.

Her time in the 100 meter dash, the shortest race of the meet, was recorded at 12.56 seconds. As Oglesby streaked down the lane for the event, she secured a new UV High School record Thursday afternoon.

Joining Oglesby on the podium for the results of the long jump was Oxford’s Jadyen Munson, placing fourth with a distance of 15 feet-6 inches.

Just missing her chance to snag team points was Bainbridge-Guilford’s Macie Leizear. Leizear however, recovered quickly and claimed points in the triple jump, finishing fifth.