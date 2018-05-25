Rumble Ponies squash Squirrels in series finale

BINGHAMTON – In front of 6,311 fans, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies avoided a series sweep by edging the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 6-4, Thursday morning at NYSEG Stadium. After collecting just two runs on seven hits in Wednesday’s doubleheader, the Ponies rallied for 14 hits to earn their two-run win. The victory was the Rumble Ponies first nine-inning game since May 17.

Already tied 3-3 in the fourth inning, Binghamton would push across the go-ahead run on a bases loaded walk. With two outs and Tim Tebow on first, Joey Wong singled to keep the inning alive, pushing Tebow to second base. After a two-out walk to Jeff McNeil loaded the bases, Peter Alonso drew a base on balls. His league-leading 32nd walk pushed home Tebow to give Binghamton a 4-3 lead and ended the night for Flying Squirrels starter Jordan Johnson.