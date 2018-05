Bailey Shoemaker shot a one-under par 70 on Tuesday, May 22 at Soaring Eagles Golf Course to lead a field of 51 golfers from Section IV. Bailey, a 7th grader from Unadilla Valley Central school, along with the top 8 players will represent section IV in the NYSPHSAA state championship June 1-3 at Bethpage State Park on Long Island. (Submitted Photo)