Norwich School District and emergency services drill for a school shooting

NORWICH – After school ended on Friday, the Norwich City School District acted out an active shooter drill, involving wounded teachers and students, two active shooters, and seven separate agencies taking part in the event.

The enactment began Friday at around 3 p.m. when the Norwich Police Department received a call of an active shooter in the Norwich High School.

It took place after school hours, when only students who had volunteered to take part remained in the building.

As part of the scenario one officer was shot, and after the officer made a request for backup, the other law enforcement members entered the school with assault weapons and tactical gear, successfully neutralizing the two shooters walking around the high school's halls.

The shooters were given racing pistols with blank rounds to simulate gunfire, and both students and teachers played a role in the drill with fake gunshot wounds and blood.