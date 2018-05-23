BID to submit grant proposal to NYS Main Street Program

NORWICH –The Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) announced this week that it will be submitting a proposal to the New York State Main Street (NYMS) program for grant funds to help support downtown revitalization efforts.

Administered by the Office of Community Renewal (OCR) under the direction of the Housing Trust Fund Corporation (HTFC), the NYMS program funds are used to stimulate reinvestment in properties located within mixed-use commercial districts located in urban, small town, and rural areas of New York State.


